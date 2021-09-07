‘By 2023, All Land Records In Assam To Be Digitized’ : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has attended the second-day proceedings of the 2-day state level conference of ADCs-Revenue, Circle and other attached officers.

During the conference, the CM also discussed about the implementation of ‘Mission Basundhara’ from October 2, 2021.

However, the Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Hills Area Development, and Mines and Minerals, Jogen Mohan was also present during the conference.

The meeting also discussed about issues related to infrastructure, manpower, and internet services in fringe areas.

According to the CM, ‘Mission Basundhara’ aims to make functioning of Circle Offices function through a transparent process.

It will ensure all land related works, thereby functioning smoothly for people.

However, the services as mentioned by the portal are as follows – Mutation by right of inheritance; Mutation after deed registration; Partition for undisputed cases; Conversion from AP to PP (non-transferred cases); Reclassification of Land; Striking names of persons no longer in possession from RoR, under Rule 116, ALRR 1886; Allotment Certificates to PP; Name Correction; Area Correction; Updation of contact number of pattadar.