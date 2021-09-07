Assam Rifles Medical Attendent Death, Cry For Probe Intensifies

NET Web Desk

Recently, the body of a 20-yr-old Mizo woman Jones C. Malsawmkimi, found abandoned in a jungle has roused public anger and massive protests across the state.

The Mizoram MLA K. Pachhunga wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding his intervention into the death of the Assam Rifle medical attendant.

“It is most unfortunate and also a cause for concern that armed female personnel met such a miserable end in the vicinity of where she was posted. This incident also speaks in volume about how unsafe the women are I our country,” – the letter stated.

“I humbly and sincerely beseech your honourable office to kindly look into the matter for a free and fair trial so that justice nay be served to the victim,” – the letter further shared.

The legislator further demanded that pension and other benefits should be provided to the bereaved family.

Copies of the aforementioned letter were also sent to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah; Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh; Mizoram Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati; Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga; Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio; Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane; Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malsawmkimi, an Assam Rifles Medical Attendant had been in service for four years.

She was posted at the training centre in ARTC, Shokhuvi in Dimapur where she had been on duty for four months.

Meanwhile, on the night of September 2, 2021, she reportedly went missing and an First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Dimapur Police Station after Malsawmkimi did not return back to her home.

After a thorough search at the training centre and the nearby areas, her body was found on September 3, 2021.

Malsawmkimi’s body was brought to her home in Mizoram at her hometown Lunglei on September 5, 2021, after the completion of post-mortem.