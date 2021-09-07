Hawker’s Body Felicitates Meritorious Children Of Its Shillong Members

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) felicitated 41 children of its members with mementos and cash awards, who recently passed the Class X, XII and Bachelor examinations with flying colours.

The awards were distributed by Kong Martina Lyttan and Mr. L Tariang, Magistrate and Incident commanders at Hawkers market in Polo Parking lot.

After the 1st-wave lockdown, the Association decided to create educationally enabling situation for children of its members with the commencement of an Education Clinic.

Besides, the Umsohsun Dorbar, led by its Rangbah Shnong, Mr. Paul J Sawian, graciously allowed the union to hold tuition classes in its Dorbar hall.

This unique education clinic was run by volunteer teachers including – Lalnunsanga Ralte, the well known English poet; Mr. Jo Wahlang, a computer science graduate from Chennai Mathematical Institute and a mathematics graduate from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata; Mr. Riban War, a zoologist; and Akash Sil, a passed out student of Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) in the commerce stream.

Meanwhile, two of these teachers are the children of street vendors.

According to a press release issued by the Association, results of this intervention has been quite heartening.

It informed that 3 students, namely – Celestine M Marak, Malveen Malngiang, Payal Paul scored more than 75% in their class X examinations.

While, in Higher Secondary examinations, Jasinta Sangma and Merlin Pathaw scored 77% and 68% marks respectively.

The press release further shared that two students – Shumilin Rani & Khusina M Marak attained first division in their final bachelor examinations of Commerce and Computers.

It asserted that education clinic programme, initiated by MGSPHSVA will continue to function this year.

The association is working closely to ensure that educational excellence does not remain a domain of the rich and the powerful.

It aims to create a supplementary educational programme which provides creative linguistic skills and scientific temper to the students, in order to overcome the barrier of class divide in Meghalaya and work towards creating a state with unity and equality.