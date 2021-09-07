ATOAI Appoints Oken Tayeng As Chairman Of NE States

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) has announced the appointment of Oken Tayeng as the chairman for North Eastern States of India (excluding Sikkim).

The Managing Director, Abor Country Travels & Expeditions, Arunachal Pradesh, Oken is all set to lead the new chapter.

According to Economic Times ‘Travel World’ report, regulations for the same will be adopted through a sustainable model.

“We are very confident that under Mr Tayeng’s able leadership, ATOAI will be able to have a strong presence with the tourism fraternity in the Northeast. One of the main tasks of the association is to increase its footprint in this potent area for adventure travel while at the same time being cognizant of the fact that a safe and sustainable model is adopted by the practitioners.” – asserted by Vinayak Koul, Honorary Secretary, ATOAI.

“The upskilling of the growing network of members, learning the best practices, and creating new business opportunities are some of the tasks cut out for the chapter,” – Koul further stated.

Furthermore, Tayeng stated that working in the field for the past 20 years has helped him gain a strong connection with the tourism fraternity and residents of these regions.

He further informed how all adventure tourism activities in the regions are conducted within alignment to ATOAI.

Besides, Tayeng also shared about the main focus of the Association, such as – tenets of good practice, sustainability and safety standards.