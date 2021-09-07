‘High Court Delivered Justice During COVID-19’ : SC To Manipur Government

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, during a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Manipur State Government, stated that High Courts failed to ensure justice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Government through their SLP, challenged a high court order, directing the state government to frame exhaustive rules to fight against COVID-19.

It is listed before a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath, and Hima Kohli.

“Our High Court’s were bastions of ensuring that justice was done during the COVID 19 pandemic,” – orally earmarked by Justice DY Chandrachud, as per Live Law report.

Justice Chandrachud pointed out, “Your standard quarantine centres were pathetic”. He further added of not having any separate washrooms for men and women, and healthcare workers did not change the beddings regularly.

“The High Court has passed a calibrated order. We are not going to give you a character certificate.” – added by the Justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that High Court in its order dated July 16, directed the Manipur government to create a “Committee of Experts”.

This experts were asked to hold regular deliberations with stakeholders.

Besides, the Experts Committee will be responsible to advise the government on actions that should be adopted in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infection.

Further, the Court had directed the state government to formulate two plans on the basis of the scenario : short-term plan and long-term plan.