Kokrajahar Teen Rape And Suicide, Assam Police Arrest All Accused

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Assam Police has announced that all accused persons involved into rape and murder of two tribal girls in Kokrajhar district has been apprehended.

Aged 14 and 16, these two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree in a village under Kokrajhar Police Station.

The Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited the spot and met family of the bereaved.

While addressing to the media, the Assam CM confirmed the two teenage girls might have been raped and murdered.

He also directed the police officials to expedite the probe and held all the accused involved in the following.

Accordingly, a 858-page chargesheet has been filed by the police on Tuesday, September 7, regarding the matter.

In a major breakthrough, the police officials have now nabbed all the accused.

A case has been registered against all accused in Kokrajhar Police Station, with case no – 440/2021 under Section 120(B)/302 IPC added section 376(A)/376(D)/376(D)(A) IPC, R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act & R/W Sec 3(1)(W)/3(2)(V) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989.