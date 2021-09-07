Manik Sarkar’s Convoy Attacked As CPIM BJP Workers Brawl In The Open



Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura



The convoy of the former chief minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar came under attack after he reached his assembly constituency Dhanpur on Monday, 6th of September 2021.

Reportedly alleged BJP workers blocked the carrying black flags blocked his way and tried to vandalise Sarkar’s vehicle. A clash between CPIM and BJP ensued where many motorcycles were damaged.

Allegedly the BJP workers fled after they came under attack by the CPIM workers. Two workers from both sides were injured in the clash.

Later clashes broke out between BJP and CPIM at Bashpukur Market as well.

Later addressing a gathering, former Chief Minister Sarkar said, “We have to fight and have to organize a movement to fulfill our demands.”

He claimed that the BJP govt has provided “No food, no work, no medicine, and no treatment,” to the people of Tripura.

Referring to the alleged attacks on his convoy he said CPIM will not suffer it silently. He also criticized the policies of the BJP government all around the country.

“The BJP is creating chaos in the country as well as in the state. The corporators are being profited by the BJP. The government should roll out the farm bill. Our main slogan is to oust the BJP from the power in the coming election”, Sarkar said.

BJP state committee member and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the CPIM led by former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar is instigating his workers across the state to revive in power through violence and intimidation.

Speaking with reporters at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala on Monday afternoon, Chowdhury said “The communists in Tripura had lost their power after 25 years. Sarkar had set a living example in Kathalia block under Sonamura sub-division of how they can revive in power through back door by destabilizing the prevailing peaceful scenario of the state and form government in 2023 elections”.