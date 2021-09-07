Manipur Government Deducts Two Hours From Night Curfew

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur Home Department has issued an order regarding the relaxations of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and the duration of night curfew.

The night curfew has been reduced with a duration by 2 hours.

According to the recently issued order, the night curfew will now be effective from 7 PM to 4 AM for a period of 15 days with effect from September 7.

In addition to activities already mentioned in the order of August 21, some other activities have also been permitted by the concerned authorities.

This process has been followed with an objective to resume business, thereby adhering to proper COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

Besides, vehicle showrooms and servicing centres will remain open from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Shopping malls will remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM.

This will be followed with subject to maintaining a limit in the number of customers inside the mall and adhering to strict observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

While, gymnasiums/fitness centres will be permitted to open from 5 AM to 10 AM with the maintenance of COVID-19 strict guidelines.

Brick kilns, stone crushers and furniture manufacturing units will be opened with the strict observance of COVID-19 directives.