Meghalaya : Abandoned Baby Found At Shillong Children Shelter

NET Web Desk

Recently, the District Child Protection Officer of District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills District has issued a press release informing about an infant baby boy found abandoned inside the premises of Lawei Baphyrnai Children Home Boys at Langkyrding, Block-2, Shillong.

According to the release, the baby is currently taken to the ‘Care and Protection of the Child Welfare Committee’, Shillong.

The Protection Unit has urged the residents to share any sort of information regarding the whereabouts of the parents or relatives of the baby.

However, the unit has further announce to legally declare the baby as ‘Free for Adoption’, if no response is made within a period of two months from the date of publication.

Accordingly, the Unit has also released the contact nos for the aforementioned matter.

The District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills, Shillong bears contact no. – 9089474027.

While, the Child Welfare Committee, East Khasi Hills, Shillong bears the contact no. – 6009132798.