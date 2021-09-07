Mizoram : 3-Day Assembly Session To Start From September 7

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, the three-day Assembly session has commenced in Mizoram.

The Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), a detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9.

This Assembly session has been chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, and Lalrinawma as the Deputy Speaker.

According to a government official, during the three-day Assembly session, two Government bills will be tabled.

These include – the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021.

During the session, atleast 258 starred questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat.

All these queries will be answered during the Assembly session.

Furthermore, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted during the session.