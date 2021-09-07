Mizoram Government Extends Partial Lockdown In Aizawl Till September 18

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Government has extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) till September 18, along with certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state.

According to the order issued, educational institutes will not be allowed to reopen in AMC area.

Schools and colleges in other parts of the state free from COVID-19 cases will be permitted to resume physical classes – asserted by an official.

However, worship and religious sites have been allowed to reopen in COVID-free localities outside the Aizawl city.

The official further added that churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area.