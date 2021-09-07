Ratan Chakraborty To Be The New Speaker Of Tripura Assembly

NET Web Desk

The political stalwart and 3-time MLA, Ratan Chakraborty might be the new Speaker of Tripura Assembly.

The decision has been undertaken as Rebati Mohan Das have already quit the post last week due to “personal reasons”.

Chakraborty, the veteran politician and a former Congress Minister joined the BJP-led government in 2017.

He was then elected to the state Assembly from the Khayerpur constituency in 2018 polls.

Party sources further asserted that Chakraborty’s appointment for the post of Speaker was part of the BJP’s central leaders’ decision.

It has been decided to revamp both government and the party organisation ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.