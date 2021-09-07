Sikkim Cardamom To Be Auctioned Online, Spice Board Director Informs CM Golay

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, the Secretary of Spices Board, D Sathiyan IFS met Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang to discuss the current production and export of spices and future prospects in the state known for large cardamom.

The secretary outlined projects and activities being implemented by the Board in the state starting with the Spices Park project at Namcheybong near Pakyong in East District.

Functioning under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) scheme, this project cost Rs 26.51 crores.

It is pertinent to mention here that Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has already released Rs 8.87 crores as the first installment to the Board.

The Board has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of the spices park.

Besides, the pre-construction activities have already been commenced by the CPWD, expected to be completed in 36 months.

It was also informed by concerned official that an online auction for large cardamom would be introduced shortly in the state for ensuring better price realization to the farmers.

In regards to the exports, the Secretary notified that 10 prospective entrepreneurs in Sikkim will be identified and registered as exporters for major spices like large cardamom, ginger, turmeric, cherry peppers (Dalle khorsani) and so on in the state.

Besides, the entrepreneurs will be supported under the Board’s export promotion schemes.

Apart from these projects and programmes, the Board will further implement certified nursery programmes, replanting schemes, modified Bhatti scheme, and spice clinic for the benefit of large cardamom farmers in Sikkim.

It complimented the Government of Sikkim for implementing the farmer incentive scheme for large cardamom (Rs 100/kg) and other spices for increasing the production of spices in the state.

The tiny Himalayan state is the largest producer of large cardamom.

Though the area under production has declined, productivity is still increasing.

Blight disease stood to be a major challenge in large cardamom cultivation.

Meanwhile, use of disease-free quality planting material, regular replanting, adequate shade management, manuring, irrigation, application of biocontrol agents and Phyto sanitation will help to address the disease issue in large cardamom as well as improve productivity, the Secretary stated.

The CM appreciated efforts of the Board, and asked them to work closely with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research institute at Gangtok, Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Pusa, New Delhi and Sikkim University.

This will help to address the fungal and viral diseases of large cardamom to increase the production in the state.