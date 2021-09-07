Sikkim: Farm Implements Distributed Among Farmers

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, an Awareness cum Distribution programme has been jointly organized by Agriculture Engineering Cell, Horticulture, Directorate of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry discussing about various roles of agricultural practices.

Held at the training hall of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Namthang, the authorities have distributed beneficiaries with equipments and loans from the department.

This programme was attended by Minister of Building, Housing and Transport Department, Mr. Sanjeet Kharel.

He said these kind of programs helps the farmers of the area in identifying the different roles that agricultural practice and livestock species play in the communities.

It also provided an opportunity for the department to communicate with different kinds of schemes available, thereby involving farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs).

This will help avail the perks of the schemes which can be used to upgrade the skills of the common person resulting in becoming self-reliant and contributing in an increased income.

The Minister also encouraged the public to collect and make optimum use of the livestock distributed by the Animal Husbandry Department.

These livestock is responsible for major food supply in rural and urban areas.

He cited instances such as – dairy, eggs which livestock can generate.

The Minister underlined about the advantages of the livestock which is being distributed throughout the programme.

He informed that livestock species plays an important economic and socio-cultural roles for the welfare of rural households.

These livestock will give food supply and has the potential to become source of income.

Moreover, he said that livestock also contributes to the family nutrition, the consumption of protein increases and some of these produce can be sold in the market as well.

During the course of the programme the officials from the organizing departments spoke in depth about the various ongoing and upcoming schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Horticulture Mission in North East and Himalayan States, National Bamboo Mission, National Livestock Mission, Cold Storage facility.

It also informed about various other diverse projects shaped by the Central as well as State Government for the well being of the grassroot community.

They also asserted the gathering to adopt schemes from the department as these schemes will aid the individuals or the self help group to learn skills.

It will help them in production and selling of the items.

The officials however concurred that key objective of the schemes is to address issues relating to the development especially in farming industry.

Further, the officials also provided a new impetus thereby enabling the realisation of Sikkim’s considerable potential in production and profit generation in farming and in other allied activities.

The Minister also handed over various tokens including – Power Tillers, Coil pipes, Knapsack Sprayer, Pulverizer, Spices Grinder, Chaff Cutter and other Farm Machinery.

The programme also saw the distribution of a total of 30 tokens and 52 loans to various beneficiaries.