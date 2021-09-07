Sikkim Government’s Take On Ad-Hoc Teachers Protest

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Education Department convened a press conference to address the issue of ongoing protest led by a group of ad-hoc teachers in Gangtok.

The ACS, Education Department, G.P. Upadhyaya mentioned that Government has a clear intention of bringing about a systematic change in the education system in the State.

He said that the recent policy decision of the Government regarding the appointment of teachers on adhoc basis has been designed for the welfare of the teaching fraternity.

As per the new decision of the Government, a mechanism has been devised for the recruitment of eligible teachers on ad-hoc basis.

They will automatically be regularised after the completion to 8 years of service.

He added that this new system will differ with the previous process of yearly extensions.

The teachers will receive their full salaries even during winter vacations and festivals.

Hence, once the teachers are appointed after qualifying the recruitment process, their jobs will get secured.

There will be no re-interview for these lot of selected ad hoc teachers, he reiterated.

The ACS explained that delay in conducting the walk-in interview is primarily due to the Sikkim State Teachers Recruitment Board (SSTRB).

This examination has invited applications for the walk-in interview to be held from October 3, 2021, onwards.

However, to provide opportunity to all the candidates, thereby ensuring that no one is left out, an online application portal through the Department’s website and offline application will receive mechanism at the district level.

It has been provided for the applicants to submit their documents till September 15, 2021.

The SSTRB is also conducting two more interviews, for the post of Headmaster of Secondary Schools and for the post of Assistant Education Officers.

Besides, interviews for these two posts will be completed within the month of September and the results would be announced before the interview of the ad-hoc teachers.

Results of these two interviews will provide a further clear picture of the vacancy in the respective subjects.

Therefore, these two interviews will be conducted before the interview of the adhoc teachers so that more ad hoc teachers’ vacancies arising subsequently could be filled up at one go.

It has been communicated earlier that the SSTRB is a statutory and legally empowered body to conduct interviews of teachers.

This will follow the NCTE norms and all other stipulated norms and guidelines.

Much emphasis is laid on scrutiny of documents, which is a time-taking and cumbersome exercise.

While addressing the conference, Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said that state Government is working with a sincere intent for the overall welfare of the ad-hoc teachers.

He said that the Government has already explained the new policy decisions regarding the appointment of teachers on adhoc basis.

The protesting teachers have been urged to call off their protest and make the most of the opportunity provided by the Government.

He urged them to compile and submit their documents for scrutiny at the earliest.

Lepcha reiterated that Government has taken this decision for the long-term welfare of the teachers.

He further explained how the appointment will guarantee them a secure career.

They will be regularised automatically after completing eight years of service.

The eight-year period, in administrative parlance, is like the probation period, he explained.

He further informed that to ensure quality education, the service of those who have served as adhoc teachers for a good number of years will be given weightage during the interview, in addition to their performance in the interview.

Furthermore, the Secretary, SSTRB, Bhim Thatal gave a brief report of the interviews conducted by the Board in recent months, and updated about the interviews lined up.

He assured that SSTRB will complete the interviews of Headmaster and AEO in the stipulated time, before conducting the walk-in interview of teachers on ad-hoc basis from October 3 onwards.

The Board will conduct the interviews in a phased manner on all days of the week, except festivals.

He added that all efforts would be made to expedite the process.

Besides, he also shared that scrutiny of documents will also be carried out in the respective districts to ease out the load on SSTRB and to speed up the process.

He appealed to the aspiring candidates to submit their documents at the earliest for scrutiny as scrutiny of documents is underway at the district.

This will ease the activity of SSTRB and much time will be saved, while interviews can also be conducted at a faster pace.