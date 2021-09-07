Taliban Arrests Journalists Covering Anti-Pak Protests

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, the Taliban military have arrested several journalists for covering the massive Kabul protests against Pakistan’s alleged interference in the Panjshir region of the war-torn country.

Although some of these journalists along with their camera persons were reportedly released later due to massive pressure.

Among those arrested were reporters and camera persons from ‘TOLO news’ and ‘Ariana News’.

According to TOLO news, it’s camera person Waheed Ahmady was arrested while filming the protest.

While, Lotfullah Najafizada, head of Afghanistan’s first 24 hour news and current affairs television channel, appealed to the terrorist group to release him.

Bais Hayat, a journalist with Ariana News, another leading Afghan news TV network, informed that his colleague Sami Jahesh, along with cameraman Samim, had been detained by the Taliban during coverage of today’s protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan’s Panjshir region which has led the Taliban step backfoot since decades is now claimed to have attained control.

According to sources, an attack by a Pakistani UAV (drone) has led to killing of Afghan resistance spokesperson, and a senior member.

Since then, Taliban militants marking its flag adjacent to Panjshir Governor House has mounted an immediate concern.

Although Talibans have claimed to have tightened it’s grip around the region. But Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the resistance force has denied such claims.