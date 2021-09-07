Withdraw Proposed ‘Palm Oil Plantation’ Project : Youth Body To NE CMs

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Himalayan Youth Coordinating Committee on Climate Change (EHYCCoCC) has urged the Chief Ministers of North Eastern states to terminate and withdraw the proposed Palm Oil Plantation.

Initiated under the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), the Committee has asked the CMs to stress on producing large scale vegetable oil.

According to the Committee, large scale of green cover has already disappeared due to construction of mega dams, expansion of highways, mining, oil exploration, etc.

Such loss has brought grave impacts on environment, human beings, flora and fauna.

“Yet another project of destruction is observed to have been proposed and approved by the PM for the large scale plantation of Palm trees for the production of Palm oil in the region which is yet another doom proposal for the people of North East under NMEO-OP.” – it added.

It also used the instance of Sri Lankan government that totally banned the plantation of Palm oil trees and also put a ban on its import and export.

The Committee considered the following an environment-friendly action approved by the concerned authorities.

It further elaborated on the negative impacts of its plantation witnessed by several countries such as – Malaysia, Columbia, Indonesia, among others.