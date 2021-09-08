‘1.14 Lakh Farmers To Receive Loans By Dec 31’ : Tripura Agriculture Minister

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2021: Recently, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Pranajit Singha Roy thanked the Central Government for providing a loan of Rs. 360 crore to Tripura.

Sponsored by the Agriculture Infrastructure project, the fund is initiated by the central government for the welfare of farmers.

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel, along with CM’s of other states, and Farmers Welfare Ministers took part in a virtual meeting on various initiatives and projects.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of the State Kumar Alok and Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare CK Jamatia.

While participating in the discussion of this virtual meeting, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that Pharma Producers Organization (PPO) is currently working in 23 out of 58 blocks in the state, which will soon get completed.

So far, a total of 2, 40,263 farmers in Tripura have been enrolled in the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi project.

Out of this, 1 lakh 25 thousand 818 farmers have been connected for attaining the loan facility through Kisan credit cards.

He said that a target has been set to include 1 lakh 14 thousand 445 more farmers for KCC loans by December 31 this year.

Following this, a database of about 3 lakh farmers in the state has been created and linked to the Agriculture department.

This database will be linked to State Land Records, which will greatly benefit the farmers of the state.

Roy stated that state government has taken initiative to cultivate oilseeds in about 10,000 hectares of land in the state.

Apart from enhancing the production of palm oil in the future, steps will also be taken to increase the profits of farmers in the state, he further added.