Arunachal Archery Coach Selection: Yumi Returns Her Medals In Protest

Tanu Bulo, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

A national games medallist in Archery, Sorang Yumi returned her medals and certificates to the President of the Arunachal Archery Association yesterday on 8 September, as an act of protest. She addressed the media at the Arunachal Press Club to put forth her grievances and the reasons for her actions. She alleged that that the Sports Director, Tadar Apa ignored her and appointed his relative as a coach instead of her. She further narrated her ordeals and said that despite possessing requisite qualifications she was denied the post of the coach of archery as the sports director wanted to appoint his brother-in-law for the same post, without him possessing the desired qualifications.

“I have won over 20 medals for the state, including a gold and silver medal in the National Games held in Kerala in 2015, besides two international medals. I am the first Arunachalee to win the team gold and also the first and only archer to win an individual silver medal in the National Games for our state,” Yumi stated.

“As per the Khelo India scheme, first preference should be given to individual and team sportspersons who represented India at recognized international events under recognized state associations of the respective sports. Whereas the individual selected for the post doesn’t fulfil the mentioned criteria. He is my junior,” Yumi alleged.

It is worth mentioning that the Sports Director had issued an advertisement for walk-in interviews for six posts of coaches in various disciplines on 29 December 2020, under the Khelo India scheme, especially for former athletes.

The incident has set social media platforms abuzz, with support pouring in for the aggrieved athlete from the netizens. The controversy has ignited the debate of nepotism existing even in the sports fraternity.

Meanwhile Sports Director, Tadar Apa did not completely deny the accusations leveled against him and has clarified that the government has ordered a re-evaluation of the results of the coach selection in archery. The results for the re-evaluations were sent to the director general of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) which will take the final call.