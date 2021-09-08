Assam Government Constitutes Panel With AASU To Implement Assam Accord

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Assam Government has announced the constitution of an 8-member panel comprising of cabinet ministers and members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

This panel will be constituted to prepare a blueprint within three months for the smooth implemention of Assam Accord.

The following will be based with special references to further clauses of 6, 7, 9 & 10.

Sarma added that implementation framework of the Accord would include – updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), issues related with floods, rehabilitation of families of martyrs, victims of Assam agitation, and many such objectives.

In a meeting with AASU, attended by my esteemed colleagues, we discussed a host of critical issues. The implementation framework would also include updating of NRC, floods & related issues, rehabilitation of families of martyrs and victims of Assam Agitation, among others. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that a 6-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the AASU in 1979.

However, updation of NRC might play a significant role on the long running demand of AASU.

After the meeting, the Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora asserted that both sides have decided to form a committee for the further preparation of a roadmap in regard to implement the pact.

“AASU offered gratitude and thanked the chief minister for holding the meeting after 16 years. During the meeting, it was decided to form a committee comprising AASU members and members of the state government. After formation of the committee, they will find out ways and means in the near future to implement the clauses of the Assam Accord,” – stated by Atul Bora.