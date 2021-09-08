BJP Gears Up For 2022 Manipur Elections, Nadda Appoints New Prabharis

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 8, the BJP President JP Nadda nominated the names of the new ‘Prabaris’ of Manipur Pradesh BJP for the upcoming Manipur Legislative Elections to be held in March 2022.

Announced by the BJP National General Secretary, Arun Singh, it includes the names of an Incharge (Prabhari) and two Co-Incharge (Sah-Prabhari).

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change & the Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav has been nominated as the Prabhari.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State (MoS) in Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmick; and Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal are appointed as the Co-Prabharis.

The press release further informed that the appointments will come into force with immediate effect.

Manipur will for the polls in the months of February-March in 2022.