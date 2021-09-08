E-Vehicles In NE: Assam Releases Draft Policy; Shillong Sets Up Charging Stations

– NET Web Desk

The Assam government has floated a draft electric vehicle policy with a target of 25% EV registration by 2026. It also plans to convert 100 percent of its public transport vehicles to electric by 2022.

It is believed that the adoption of electricity-based mobility would improve the air quality levels in the state especially the urban areas.

The draft policy outlines a multi-pronged approach to make the state go electric in case of its vehicles. It lays out a framework for the creation of infrastructure for electric vehicles especially charging points. It also plans to develop Assam into a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles to generate jobs in the region.

POWERGRID To Set Up EV charging stations In Shillong

The EV draft policy of Assam comes at a time when POWERGRID has decided to set up 11 EV charging stations in Shillong. Five among them will be at public places and another six will be at government establishments.

The work for first-ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) has started in the office complex of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at Lapalang, Shillong. The work for the rest ten will follow soon.

Each EVCS will be fitted with four 15 kW DC-001 Chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO Charger (dual gun). Once all the charging stations are set up Shillong will have 66 charging points.