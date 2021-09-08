Excise Dept Seize Heroin From Aizawl, Arrest Two

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

In two separate operations on consecutive days the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has recovered 122 grams of Heroin No. 4 drugs from two localities Aizawl.

On the early morning of September 7, the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered 96 grams of Heroin No.4 at Chanmari locality of Aizawl. A certain Lalzarmawia (40) s/o Thangchungnunga, a resident of New Hruaikawn, Champhai District was apprehended during the morning drugs bust.

On September 8 at 1:50 PM, the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 26 grams of Heroin no 4 at Hunthar locality of Aizawl and apprehended B. Sangzuala (45) s/o Tlangchawia, a resident of Chanmari West, Aizawl.

Both of them have been booked under The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

These two seizure have occurred just after 2 days of the Excise and Narcotics seizure of 713 grams of Heroin No. 4 from another two localities of Aizawl.