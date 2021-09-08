ITBP Personnel Attends Workshop On ‘Wildlife Crime’

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 8, the Assistant Commandants of 33 Bn ITBP, Ashish Singh, Janardan Pagar and Ajay Potbhare inaugurated an workshop on ‘Wildlife Crime Investigations and Intelligence Gathering’.

The workshop is conducted by Northeastern frontier Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Aaranyak.

It has collaborated with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) for initiation of the workshop.

Held for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, the workshop was based at ITBP’s 33 Battalion Unit at Sonapur.

The workshop aimed in bringing an exposure to the escalating trend of wildlife crimes worldwide.

A serious challenge during the recent times, this matter seeks immediate attention of ITBP personnel, thereby terminating any such crimes.

Dr. Jimmy Borah, Senior Manager – Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD), Aaranyak elaborated on wildlife crimes and its extent spreading globally.

He cited how such crimes are interconnected with border security and economic condition of a nation.

Meanwhile, Hiten Bora, Intelligence assistant with WCCB asserted the legal aspects and different sections prevalent under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

He defined how such legal guidelines helps to effectively reduce wildlife crime and trade.

The workshop also highlighted about various wildlife products commonly found in markets.

It further informed the significance of the Central Armed Police Force in contributing towards restoration of natural resources and the biodiversity.