Manipur CM Flags-Off Consignment Of ‘Chak-Hao’ To Europe

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 8, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has flagged off another consignment of 10 mt of organic Chak-Hao (black rice) to Europe.

The flagging-off ceremony was organized in the presence of Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi, additional chief secretary P Vaiphei (IAS) and other officials.

“I’m glad to flagged off a consignment of 10 MT Chak-hao in presence of Hon’ble Minister, Sh @LukhoiOinam Ji

Chak-Hao, a GI tagged crop of Manipur, is becoming one of the most popular rice. I’m happy that many youths have started ventures to market these crops outside Manipur.” – tweeted by the CM.

I’m glad to flagged off a consignment of 10 MT Chak-hao in presence of Hon'ble Minister, Sh @LukhoiOinam Ji Chak-Hao, a GI tagged crop of Manipur, is becoming one of the most popular rice. I’m happy that many youths have started ventures to market these crops outside Manipur. pic.twitter.com/qVOm0nrUrj — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the CM has also inaugurated two Manipuri Organic products outlets in Pune and Bangalore.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region, Manipur.

“I am truly proud to inaugurate two Manipuri Organic products outlets in Pune and Bangalore along with Hon’ Minister, [email protected] Ji & officials.

The opening of these outlets will ensure better income for farmers while creating a demand for organic products in metro cities.” – the CM wrote in another tweet.

I am truly proud to inaugurate two Manipuri Organic products outlets in Pune and Bangalore along with Hon' Minister, Sh @LukhoiOinam Ji & officials. The opening of these outlets will ensure better income for farmers while creating a demand for organic products in metro cities. pic.twitter.com/n2uR9HQ905 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 8, 2021

Black Aromatic Rice locally named as Chak-hao is well known for its attractive colour and aromatic flavour.

It is considered as one of the richest source of anthocyanin found among food grain products.

Chak-Hao is consumed due to the availability of vitamins, minerals, fibre, proteins, and many othe nutrients.

It is a GI tagged crop of Manipur that’s becoming one of the most popular rice globally.

According to findings, black rice consumption contributes to the prevention and management of ailments such as – atherosclerosis, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension, high cholestrol levels, arthritis, allergies, aging signs and cancer.