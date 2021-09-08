Meghalaya Congress Releases Newly Appointed State ‘Office Bearers’ List

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the appointment to Office Bearers of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Announced by the General Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC) & MP K.C. Venugopal, it includes the names of three General Secretaries and a Treasurer.

Wansuk Syiem, Sanjay Das, and Debora Marak has been appointed as the General Secretaries of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

While, Mohendro Rapsang has been further appointed as the Treasurer of the aforementioned Committee.

The press release further informed that the appointments will come into force with immediate effect.