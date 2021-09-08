Meghalaya : Kongthong Vying For ‘Best Tourism Village’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Kongthong village of Meghalaya has been selected for entry to the United Nations World Tourism Organization’ (UNWTO) category of ‘Best Tourism Village’.

Popularly referred as the Whistling Village of Meghalaya for the reason to attain tunes instead of names.

Nestled between Meghalaya’s Sohra and Pynursla ridges, the village attracts tourists its beautiful views and mesmerizing greenery.

The local population of this place accounts for roughly around 700 people who live in harmony with nature and the utmost simplicity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kongthong village has been nominated for the category along with two other villages of the country.

This news has been confirmed by the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma through his Facebook handle.

“#Meghalaya’s whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the UNWTO World Tourism Organization ‘Best Tourism Village’ along with 2 other villages in the country.” – the CM captioned the post.