Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Programme To Support Assembly Member With Research And Data

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) has announced the launch of ‘Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Programme’ to support the Legislative Assembly through research and data analysis.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the North Eastern regions, this programme will help to foster a new wave of democracy by extending its support to the legislators.

The news has been informed by the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma through his Twitter handle.

“For the 1st time in the NE region, a legislative research fellowship is launched with @BIPP_ISB as the knowledge partner. A new wave of democracy is being fostered in Meghalaya focusing on research & analysis support for Legislators” – asserted by the CM.

For the 1st time in the NE region, a legislative research fellowship is launched with @BIPP_ISB as the knowledge partner. A new wave of democracy is being fostered in Meghalaya focusing on research & analysis support for Legislators@PMOIndia @ombirlakota @loksabhaspeaker @ISBedu pic.twitter.com/47vyf68TSB — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 8, 2021

The BIPP has also extended its gratitude on the same, thereby eagerly looking forward for its amazing collaboration with the Meghalaya Government.

“We are pleased to work with the Government of Meghalaya for the Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship programme, which is a welcoming, the first-of-its-kind initiative by a State Government in India. Looking forward to the amazing collaboration.” – tweeted by the BIPP.

We are pleased to work with the Government of Meghalaya for the Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship programme, which is a welcoming, the first-of-its-kind initiative by a State Government in India. Looking forward to the amazing collaboration. #Meghalaya #BIPP #ISB https://t.co/w1g62Llzy7 — Bharti Institute of Public Policy (@BIPP_ISB) September 8, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Bharti Institute of Public Policy’ aims to lead education and research in the domain of public policy.