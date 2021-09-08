Mizoram Fights Covid-19 With Highest Testing Numbers In Northeast

NET Web Desk

Recently, Mizoram has been adjudged as “best performing state in the Northeast” in connection with the COVID-19 test reports.

The figure stood with more than 9 lakh samples tested for COVID-19.

According to an official, Mizoram has conducted tests with over 9 lakh samples for COVID-19.

This tally stood to be more than 82 per cent of its population, if compared with the 2011 census.

Besides, the official spokesperson on COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma has claimed that high detection rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has occurred due to “good performance in sample tests.”

He further added that daily infection rate during second wave of the pandemic was examined high as most of the samples were collected from suspected people.

“Mizoram is the best performing state among Northeastern states in a sample test for Covid-19 and also stands at top ten chart in the entire country. We have tested at least 9,05,112 samples for Covid-19 till September 5, which is 82.96 per cent of 10.9 lakh population according to 2011 census,” Lalmalsawma further added.

Pachuau also claimed that Mizoram also stood as the “best performed state” after Assam in regard to RT-PCR and TrueNat test in Northeast regions.

The proportion of RT-PCR and TrueNat tests is 26.52 per cent of the total population, Pachuau further added.