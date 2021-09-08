Mizoram Police Deployed Along The Assam Border Well Cared For: Zoramthanga

– NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at the Assembly Session on September 8, 2021 stated that Mizoram police stationed at the Assam Mizoram border are given a daily ration of 500 grams of rice.

He further stated that Mizoram armed police stationed at the border are given a monthly Rifle Allowance of Rs. 40 and Monthly Ration Allowance of Rs. 1000. Police personnel stationed at the border who has been contracted Covid-19 shall be given free treatment.

The Chief Minister also said that the border duty post shall soon be renovated and as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, police recruitments shall be made to fill up several posts.

Assam Mizoram border tensions have prompted both states to ramp up security measures near the disputed area. In the wake of the Vairegte shoot out Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had declared the formation of new commando battalions to man the border areas that Assam shares with Mizoram.