More Myanmarese Cross Over To Mizoram As Fight Against Junta Intesifies

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

With the Myanmar People’s Defence Force (PDF) calling for a nationwide uprising against the junta, many Myanmarese have crossed over to Mizoram for the safety of their lives.

On September 7, 2021, thirty Myanmar nationals of Thantlang reached Pangkhua village of Champhai district where the Village Level Task Forces gave them a temporary shelter at Pangkhua Govt. Middle School.

Another 30 Myanmar nationals who crossed over from the Chin State are currently on their way to South Lungpher.

Sources have also revealed that 20 Myanmarese have entered Sangau village as well.

The National Unity Government (NUG) has declared a “people’s defensive war” against the ruling military junta as well. Duwa Lashi La, the ethnic Kachin politician who is serving as the acting president of the NUG, declared an emergency “until the resumption of civilian rule.”

It is believed that it marks the much anticipated D-Day activities to extricate the junta which seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.

Lashi has urged the police and the army to abandon the military and join the resistance under the banner of PDF, the military wing of NUG.

Mizoram is already sheltering thousands of Myanmarese even as it wrestles with raging covid numbers. With no sign of peace across the international border it remains to be seen how many cross over seeking refuge and for how long.