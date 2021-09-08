Nagaland: After NHIDCL Withdrawal Villagers Dismantle Structures Near NH-202

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 7, a group of villagers in Meluri Sub-Division, Phek district have taken down temporary structures built along the proposed RoW of 2-lane project on NH-202.

The passage stretches from Akhegwo to Akash Bridge (Jessami).

Recently, the Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) had written a letter to the Nagaland Chief Secretary, informing their decision to withdraw further construction activities in connection with the said project.

This decision has been undertaken due to erection of structures by local residents around the passage.

According to Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Meluri, Yithachu Thur, there were more than 800 structures built around the 42.440 km stretch.

Reportedly, these temporary structures were dismantled in condition to paying the undue compensation.

“It took us 3 to 4 days to communicate with them and agreed to take down the structures on the strict condition that genuine standing structures will be compensated properly.” – the EAC added.