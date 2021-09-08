Nagaland : Camera Traps Capture Rare Species Near Mt Saramati

NET Web Desk

Recently, a study carried out by the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) in Thanamir village under Kiphire district of Nagaland identified a host of rare and endangered wildlife in the forests.

Carried out in collaboration with national organisations has discussed about wildlife community green covers.

Through a press release issued by WPSI informed that residents of Thanamir village lying in the shadow of Mount Saramati (3,842 m), State’s highest peak.

An ancestral homeland of Yimkhiung (Yimchunger) Naga tribe have detected the wild animals in the community forest.

Detected through camera traps set-up by WPSI, the study elaborated on automatic cameras to study the lives of wild animals.

As part of the project, some Thanamir residents have teamed up with the WPSI to use ‘camera traps’ to capture pictures of the rich wildlife.

It stretches to roughly around 65-square-kilometres of Thanamir community forests.

These camera traps have captured thousands of pictures showing the rich wildlife that inhabits Thanamir forests.

Some of the animals photographed through these camera traps included the elusive clouded leopards, Indian muntjac (Muntiacus muntjak deer), Asiatic back bears, packs of dhole (Asiatic wild dog), stumped-tailed macaques and several other animals.

Meanwhile, most of such animals are globally endangered.

The State bird of Nagaland, Blyth’s Tragopan, has also been photographed using the camera traps in these forest areas.

Besides, WPSI have documented over 220 bird species in the forest after practicing for months.

This could have been possible through immense support from experts globally.

It now feel confident to independently conduct bird surveys and a research to study about migratory birds.

Speaking to Morung Express, Ramya Nair, a WPSI researcher stated that reports of ’empty forest syndrome’ in parts of Northeast India.

Nair has been leading a collaborative project with the people Thanamir village for about two years now.

It noted that similar efforts have also been carried out by local communities across Nagaland.

It mentioned that ‘wildlife is now bouncing back in previously denuded and overhunted forests.’