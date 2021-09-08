Nagaland : NFHRCC Announces Phase-wise Agitation From September 13 For Foothill Road

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Foothill Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC) has announced the launch of a phase-wise agitation, commencing from September 13.

This will be followed if the state government fails to forward a positive response by September 12.

Through a press release, NFHRCC informed that first phase of agitation would be confined to Dimapur.

Besides, during the first phase, office of Public Works Department (Roads & Bridges), Dimapur division would be shut down.

It has further shared that restriction will be imposed for movements of all government vehicles, during the period.

The Committee stated that resolution was unanimously adopted during the consultative meeting of Dimapur-based tribal hohos, CNSA, DENSU, ZLSU, and various youth fronts.

NFHRCC has been demanding the state government to positively respond to it’s plea for pliability of foothill road.

It is pertinent to mention here that NFHRCC earlier served a 30-day deadline on the state government.