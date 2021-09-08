Nagaland : Tuensang Planning Board Reviews Ways To Tackle Landslides

NET Web Desk

Recently, the monthly meeting of District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) for Turnsang district was organized to discuss about the proposed construction of dumping ground and hurdles faced due to constant occurrences of natural disasters.

The meeting was held at DC conference hall Tuensang under the chairmanship of DC and Vice Chairman, DPDB Tuensang.

During the meeting, upgradation of Government Middle School Tuensang village into High School was discussed.

The Education department Tuensang has also entrusted for verification and detail reports related to the following.

Such details have been directed for submission to the government for further approval.

The House also deliberated and approved the construction of guesthouse cum village museum at Tuensang village.

It also informed the construction of District Park at Noksen.

Proposed by the Noksen Village Council, the details regarding the same will be forwarded to the Central Government for approval.

The house also considered the constitution of SDG Committee for Tuensang District.

It also discussed about the challenges faced due to landslide and sinking issue at Phenjan Sector, St John Sector-A Tuensang Town.

The meeting deliberated the struggles faced by hundreds of households.

It further decided that District administration Tuensang will do spot verification and later submit the details to Land Resource department Tuensang for processing further modalities.

Besides, the problem of severe network connectivity in Tuensang District was also discussed during the meeting.

It agreed for writing to the respective companies for immediate compliance.

The meeting deliberated on Dumping Ground of the town.

It informed that Public Health Engineering Department’ (PHED) test result highlighted that downstream quality of water is not promising for the consumption which needs urgent check.

Furthermore, the Tuensang Town Council’s proposal for the construction of treatment plant cum dumping ground to the government of Nagaland was also highlighted and decided for pursue for earliest approval. Tue