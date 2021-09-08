Rhino Horn Re-Verification : Forest Department Examines 482 Of Them In Kaziranga

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough of a ‘rhino horn re-verification’ programme commenced by the Assam Forest Department have examined several hundred rhino horns stored in different district treasuries across the state.

Similarly, on Tuesday, September 7, a technical committee of ‘rhino-horn reconciliation’ has verified 482 rhino horns.

It has been examined under Kohora Centre of Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

Accordingly, the next round of such reconciliation will begin from September 9, as informed by the Park’s Directorate.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that re-verification programme aims to identify and classify such horns (collected from dead rhinos, either out of natural causes or poaching).

According to official reports, the Committee has further asserted to subsequently destroy them on World Rhino Day (September 21), with subject to a public hearing and government approval.