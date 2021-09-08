Sikkim : Ad-Hoc Teachers Reject Education Department’s Appeal To Call-off Protest

NET Web Desk

The ad-hoc teachers who staged a sit-in protest against the government for extension of services till the completion of interview process.

These protesting teachers have rejected the Education Department’s appeal to call off their protest.

In order to bring division among the teachers and derailing their protest, these teachers alleged that Department commenced the document scrutiny process.

It is pertinent to mention here that health condition of teachers on indefinite hunger strike is continuously deteriorating.

“We are not against the interview process but are asking for extension as the interview process has been getting delayed and students suffering because their syllabus has still not been completed,” – asserted by a teacher.

A teacher further stated the protest will not be functional, therefore it’s impossible to call-off until the issue was resolved.