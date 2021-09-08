Sikkim : Farming Equipments Distributed Among Beneficiaries

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 8, a token Distribution Programme of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Departments was held at Sikkim.

During the programme, Lok Nath Sharma, the agriculture minister handed over various benefits, farming tools and machines to the beneficiaries.

It included Power Tillers, Collection Centre, Green House Plastic, HDPE Pipe, Chaff Cutter, Power Weeder, Garden Tools, Mini Rice Mill, Spice Grinder, Power Sprayer, Mulching Plastic, Pulverizer, Sheep farming, Goat Farming etc.

The Minister informed that over 100 farmers of Maneybong Dentam Constituency received the benefits under Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Departments.

While addressing the farmers, Sharma underlined that detailed process is maintained to keep a record of production in identified sectors.

These are entitled to the financial incentives notified for various crops, vegetables and fruits.

He stated that farming community should be made aware thoroughly so that the total allocated fund of the state government would reach the farmers.

The scheme envisioned by the Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang should be implemented, successfully and improve their economic standard, he stated.

He urged the beneficiaries to take optimum benefits of the availed facilities and make them self reliant.

The Minister further informed that launching programme of Pashudhan Samridhi Yojana is scheduled for October 26, 2021.

During the event, the State Government would be handing over notified financial incentives of piggery schemes to the beneficiaries.