TIPRA, AJP Calls For A New Political Front In Northeast

On Tuesday, September 7, Guwahati witnessed the formulation of a new political equation of Northeast with Pradyot Deb Barman’s TIPRA and Ason Jatiya Parishad sharing a common platform.

‘Bubagra’ was in Guwahati to address the workers of AJP, which was formed months before Assam Assembly elections 2021 by the anti-NRC forces of Assam.

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) & Head of the Tripura royal family, Pradyot Manikya Debburman shared all pre-requisites for the Alliance to be formed and to work.

Although the final decision on this front is yet to be announced after a dialogue with all regional parties, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the new platform aims to strengthen the regional political aspirations of the northeast.

It will be interesting to see how the new pan-Northeast platforms take shape as Debbarma had earlier claimed that he is in talks with some North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) partners, a political coalition formed in 2016. He has claimed that many of them are unhappy with the current working of NEDA.

NEDA partners include – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and other outfits in Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, stating that “their issues are not addressed”.