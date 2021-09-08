Tripura: ABVP Blocks Shiksha Bhavan Over Online Diploma Exam, Gets Lathicharged

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demonstration in front of the Siksha Bhavan, Tripura demanding online D.El.Ed examinations on the 7th of September 2021 turned ugly when they blockaded its gates refusing to let anyone in or out.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge where several members of the BJP’s students wing were injured. The injured were later taken to the hospital. Later the office of the Education Dept was cordoned off with the help of police.

Speaking at a press conference this late evening on Tuesday, Higher Education Director NC Sharma said the final decision on taking the D.El.Ed exam online would be taken on the 8th of September.

Elementary Education Director Chandni Chandran informed reporters that no one was hurt in the lathi charge which was refuted by ABVP. One of the leaders of the protest Rupam Datta claimed that nearly 25 students were injured.

The students are demanding that D.El.Ed exams are conducted online. They have already reached out to the Director of Higher Education Director, Secretary of Education, even the Education Minister in this regard. Sensing delay in the decision-making process, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on the 3rd of September 2021 gave September 6 deadline to the education dept to come up with clear directives in regards to holding of D.EI.Ed exams. They also warned of protests if a decision was not taken by Monday afternoon.

Datta alleged that the state government is playing with the future of students because, with their indecision on D.El.Ed exams. He said D.El.Ed candidates will not be able to apply for higher education in the future if they do not appear for the exams on time.