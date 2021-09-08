‘Women Can Now Join NDA’ : Centre Informs SC

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 8, the centre has informed the Supreme Court that women will now be admitted into the National Defence Academy (NDA), for permanent commission into India’s armed forces.

Although it stated to consume some time to frame such guidelines, prior to paving the way for women to take NDA courses.

The Supreme Court has further asked the Central Government to file its reply by September 20.

“We are extremely glad to know that the armed forces themselves took the decision to induct women into the NDA. We know that reforms cannot happen in a day… The government will place timelines of the process and the course of action,” – informed by the Supreme Court.

Recently, the apex court has allowed women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination.

The Indian Army’s policy of not allowing women to appear for NDA has been referred by SC as matter of “gender discrimination”.

The bench of Justices SK Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), thereby challenging the Centre’s policy that bars female candidates from appearing in both the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination.

Meanwhile, the SC had also directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to bring a suitable corrigendum notification in view of the order.