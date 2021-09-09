Assam : DNLA Announces “Unilateral Ceasefire” For 6 Months

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has declared an “unilateral ceasefire” for six months to build up a peaceful atmosphere for smooth initiation of peace talks with the Assam Government.

The decision was taken after the Militant Group attended a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the press release, issued by publicity secretary of DNLA, Mungsri Ringsmai Dimasa, the outfit asserted on the declaration of ceasefire paving a way for peace talks with the Assam government and the Centre.

“As a goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call of Peace by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, we, the DNLA is hereby declaring “Unilateral Ceasefire” on 7th Sept. 2021 for six months for creating an atmosphere for peace talks with the Govt. of Assam and Govt. of India…” – the press release further stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that DNLA were allegedly responsible for the brutal killings of truck drivers at the Umrangso- Lanka road under the Lal Bazar area.