Assam Government Signs MoU With Coal India To Strengthen Health Infrastructure

NET Web Desk

The Coal India Limited (CIL) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam.

It has been signed in order to strengthen health infrastructure of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Assam CM, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta.

Through this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the CIL will contribute Rs 5 crores for setting up of 40-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility.

Besides, the contribution will also set-up the medical gas pipeline at the SMCH premises.

According to Coal India, this initiative will benefit over 40 lakh people of the state.

Besides, the Assam CM has also thanked the Corporation for extending their support during such tough times.