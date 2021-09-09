Assam : Security Forces Apprehend 7 Cyber Fraudsters In Morigaon District

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against cyber attack, the Assam Police have nabbed seven persons involved with the ongoing cyber fraud racket in Morigaon district.

Led by Adit Boro, a team of security forces have apprehended six accused earlier.

According to official reports, the security forces have seized 107 SIM cards and 10 Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, two swift machine.

These accused have been Identified as – Zainul Haque, Mosharraf Islam, Asadul Islam, Rashidul Hoque, Ferdus Alam, Irshwad Parvez, and Saddam Hussain.

As per sources, these accused have been using various mobile applications, with an aim to attain loans.

Regarding the same, they used fake Aadhaar and SIM cards in the names of different people.

Meanwhile, a case (C / NO-596/21 U / S-120 (B) / 419/420/468/471/34) was registered against those accused at the Laharighat Police Station under R / W SEC- 66 (C) 66 (D) of IT Act.