Majuli Boat Collision Update: One Confirmed Dead, Two Missing, 84 Alive

NET Web Desk

Overnight search and rescue operations traced 84 souls who were traveling on ‘Ma Kamala’ when the ‘Tripkai’ coming in from Majuli collided with it near Nimatighat on the Brahmaputra River.

As reported earlier the collision of the boat and ferry had taken place near Nimatighat which acts as a primary river port for reaching Majuli.

According to official sources, one has been confirmed dead, two, of whom one is a doctor are still missing. The dead has been identified as Parimita Das of Guwahati, who had joined Majuli’s Rangashahi College a few months back and was on her way to join classes as the state govt recently allowed resuming of physical classes.

Tragically Parimita’s mother and one of her friends were at Nimatighat when the boat collision took place and saw her perish in the Brahmaputra. Both of them had come to see her off.

The NDRF and SDRF teams traced the capsized boat floating in the Brahmaputra and cut of its hull to see if anyone was trapped inside. No such passenger was found.

Ministers Bimal Bora and Chandra Mohan Patowary reached Nimatighat within hours of the tragedy. Patowary who is in charge of the Dept of Transport immediately suspended three high-ranking officials in charge of the Nimatighat operations.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Nimatighat on the morning of September 9th to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to the press he informed that all the single-engine boats will be converted to double engines the bridge connecting Majuli to Jorhat completed in 4 years.

Meanwhile, the survivors have been lodged in Hotel Rishiraj in Jorhat while some of them are being treated in JMCH. What remains to be seen is the exact number of people that are lost in the tragedy. As there were no tickets given out the exact number of passengers who were on the capsized boat remains at best a speculative figure.