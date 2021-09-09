Manipur Government Withdraws MLA’s Names From Hill Committee

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur Speaker Y Khemchand Singh has withdrawn the order for induction of 9 MLAs into the Hill Areas Committee (HAC).

This withdrawal comes in wake of widespread opposition from tribal groups who demanded it’s immediate withdrawal.

According to tribal groups, this stood as a direct challenge to the hill dwellers of Manipur.

Besides, an order issued from the Assembly Secretariat states that withdrawal decision was undertaken “to facilitate better understanding among all stakeholders”.

This expansion of HAC has led tribal bodies to roll-out a non-cooperation movement against the state government.

Furthermore, they have also boycotted the state government’s “Go to Hills 2.0” programme which aimed to work for the welfare of Hill residents.

Recently, the Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TNWL) Association had also called for the immediate withdrawal of the MLA Induction order, issued by Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

It has therefore, vowed to boycott any activities related to the Manipur Government.

In a press release signed by the General Secretary of TNWL, the association informed that “induction of 9 MLAs of Meitei/Meetei to the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) is only violating the Constitutional rights of the Hill Areas under Article 371C.”

“TNWL will not remain silent to the whole development as the heart of the matter concerns the legitimate rights of the Hill people.” – the press release further stated.