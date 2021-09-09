Manipur : Narco Bureau Seizes Contraband Drugs, 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NAB) have successfully nabbed a drug smuggler.

According to official reports, the security forces have seized as many as 70 soap cases, containing suspected heroin No. 4 (875 gram).

These contraband substances were found concealed in a specially schemed cabin on the roof of a black Bolero.

Identified as Khumallambam Dhiren Singh, the accused is under police custody.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at the NAB Police Station.

Furthermore, a preliminary investigation has been conducted in order to identify the inter-state racket.

The Manipur CM has further appreciated the initiative undertaken by NAB to avert the drug racket.

“Good job, NAB, on seizing 70 (seventy) soap cases containing suspected heroin No. 4 (875 gram) from one Khumallambam Dhiren Singh. The drugs were found concealed in a specially schemed cabin on the roof of a black bolero.

It’s our resolute stand that nobody will be spared if they are involved with drugs. A case is registered at NAB PS and preliminary investigation reveals their inter state racket.” – the Manipur CM captioned the post.