Meghalaya Issues Flood Warning For Two Districts Of Assam

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Meghalaya Administration has issued a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of two districts of Assam – Kamrup (M) and Kamrup (R) informing about possible floods due to opening of Umiam Dam Gate.

The Administration has revealed that radial gates of the Umiam Concrete Dam will be opened in case of heavy rainfall, within the next 2-3 days.

Besides, the Chief Engineer of Hydro Planning and Hydro Construction, Me. P. G. C. L. Shillong, M Rymbai informed that present water level of the Umiam Reservoir has reached to 3207.42 Ft. till 8 AM of September 8.

However, due to heavy rainfall, gates of Umiam dams will be opened to release excess water from the reservoir.