Nagaland : Buffaloes Succumb To Mysterious Ailment, Medical Examinations On

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department has informed that a technical team are carrying out a preliminary survey/investigation into the sudden deaths of buffaloes.

The sudden and unusual mortality of buffaloes from an unkown disease at Kangjan Village under Meluri Sub-division, Phek District has created panic among livestock owners of the area.

This technical team had observed from the clinical symptoms that deaths might have occured due to per acute form of Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS).

The disease is caused by a bacteria called Pasteurella multocida.

However, the aetiology will be confirmed only after laboratory test.

Till such time, the public/livestock owners are requested to remain vigil on any sudden death of the animals.

They have been urged to report such cases to the nearest Veterinary Institute for further investigations.

Furthermore, the livestock owners have been requested not to open the carcass or consume the dead animals.

They have been directed to follow proper procedures in disposing the dead animals in coordination with the AH&VS Department officials.