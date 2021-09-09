Nagaland : Departmental Heads To Review Projects On September 10

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 10, a meeting of Administrate Heads of Departments (AHODs), and Heads of Departments (HODs) will be held at around 1 PM in the Secretariat Conference Hall, Kohima.

During the meeting, concerned officials will stress on subjects, such as – CAG Audit Report, Pending Advertisement Bills, Updation of Departmental websites.

It will also reiterate importance on the list of legal advisors/consultants/retainership appointed by various departments and directorates on full-time basis or depending on various terms and conditions – Justice & Law Department.

The house will also review the last meeting agenda and discuss about various action points.

Besides, the press release asserted that any other agenda will be discussed after attaining permission from the Chair.

The AHODs/HODs have further been requested to review the agenda points in respect of their own departments.

They have been directed to attend the meeting with up to date status.